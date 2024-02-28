Before Bastar, top 9 movies that were called propaganda on Netflix, Zee5 and other OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024

Bastar: The Naxal Story is based on the real-life incidents of Naxals in Chattisgarh during the Bastar Rebellion 1910

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on the tenure of ex-Prime Minster of Indian Mr. Manmohan Singh and showcases him as a puppet. On Zee5.

Thackeray is another political drama movie which is based on Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray. On Netflix.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju depicting the life of Sanjay Dutt was reportedly made only to clear the image of the actor. On Netflix.

Indu Sarkar is a political movie that tries to portray the Gandhi family in negative roles. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Azhar was based on the life of Mohammad Azharuddin who had match-fixing allegations against his name. On YouTube.

The Kerala Story follows the story of a college student who gets involved into religious terrorism. On Zee5.

Ajmer 92 is a sensitive movie revolving around the true events of the 1992 gang rape case.

The Kashmir Files showcases the struggle of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990’s. On Zee5.

