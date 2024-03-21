Before Bhaiyya Ji, Top 10 notable films of Manoj Bajpayee on OTT that should not be missed

Nikita Thakkar | Mar 21, 2024

Manoj Bajpayee's next is Bhaiyya Ji. The teaser has already left everyone intrigued with his menacing look. Check out his other notable works.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is on Zee5. Manoj Bajpayee plays a diligent lawyer who fights a case of POCSO act.

Aligarh on JioCinema is based on true events. It is based on a professor who comes under the scanner for his sexual orientation.

Manoj Bajpayee's 2023 release Joram is available on YouTube. It is an unnerving tale of a father and daughter running away from people who want them dead.

Shool is on Disney+Hotstar. He plays Inspector Samar who goes up against corrupt and mighty.

Pinjar is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie with a backdrop of Hindu-Muslim issues got a rating of 7.9 on IMDb.

Aiyaary sees Manoj Bajpayee in a uniform as Colonel Abhay Singh. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Gulmohar is all about family bonds. Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and other play key roles. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Zubeidaa is a highly acclaimed Bollywood film and is available to watch on YouTube.

Satya is on SonyLiv. With a rating of 8.3, it is one of the best films in Manoj Bajpayee's filmography.

