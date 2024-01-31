Before Bhakshak, Top 10 movies inspired by true events to watch on Netflix, Zee5 and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
Bhakshak is an upcoming movie based on the Muzaffarpur Women's Shelter Case. It is all set to release on February 9.
No One Killed Jessica is a movie on Netflix based on the Jessica Lal case who got shot by the son of a famous Politician.
Omerta on Zee5 is based on British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh. He was accused of murdering a Wall Street Journal reporter.
Haseena Parkar on Zee5, follows the story of Haseena Parker the sister of the Dawood Ibrahim where the lead role is played by Shraddha Kapoor.
Shahid is an inspirational story on Amazon Prime Video of Shahid Azmi, a militant turned criminal lawyer fighting for the justice of innocents.
Airlift is the story of an Indian businessman Ranjit Katyal who helps the Indian government safely evacuate Indians stuck in war-ridden Kuwait. It is inspired by true events. Watch it on YouTube.
Paan Singh Tomar, a seven-time national steeplechase champion becomes one of the most feared dacoits in Chambal Valley after his retirement. Stream it on Netflix.
Raazi is based on the story of Indian spy Sehmat Khan and her heroics in saving India from an upcoming war. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.
Kesari depicts the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army held off 10,000 soldiers. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh is the life story of the one of the most fearless freedom fighters of India, Bahgat Singh. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
