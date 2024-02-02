Before Bhakshak, Top 10 must-watch Bhumi Pednekar movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Bhumi Pednekar is soon to be seen in a role of a journalist in Bhakshak. The trailer has impressed all.

Bhakshak will release on February 9 on Netflix. Before Bhakshak, here's a list of Bhumi Pednekar movies to watch on OTT.

Bheed on Netflix has Bhumi Pednekar playing a role of a doctor. It is based on the migration of workers during pandemic.

Sonchiriya had Bhumi Pednekar playing Indumati Tomar. It is about dacoits in Chambal. The film is on Zee5.

Saand Ki Aankh is on Zee5 and it has Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu playing shooter daadis. It is a fun watch.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is on Netflix. The movie stars Bhumi Pednekar with Akshay Kumar. It is about a woman who demands for a toilet in the house.

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan has Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles. The film on JioCinema is about a man who is about get married suffering from erectile dysfunction.

In Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekar plays a lesbian and Rajkummar Rao is gay. They get married to appease the society. It is on Netflix.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare stars Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sen Sharma and more. It is on Netflix. The story is about two ladies and their ideas of freedom.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around a man who marries an overweight girl. How their story progresses is beautiful.

The multi-starrer Thank You For Coming is among the most liked films of Bhumi Pednekar. It is on Netflix.

