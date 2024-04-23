Before Bhimaa, best of mystery Telugu movies on Hotstar and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2024

Bhimaa follows a detective who arrives at a small town to investigate the mysterious events taking place in a temple, releasing on Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red revolves around cops who have 48 hours to solve a murder case with one pictorial evidence and two lookalike suspects. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evaru, sub-inspector Vikram investigates a murder involving a high-ranking officer and his alleged rape victim. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unsolved murders in a southern town create a mystery, with no suspects identified in Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana on Aha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Balachandran's life changes when a supernatural entity controls him, leading to trust issues and horrific consequences in Tantiram on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karthikeya 2 delves into Karthikeya's personal challenges and his pursuit of truth through Indian ancient systems. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Detective Krishna Dev tackles a gruesome murder case, unravelling high-stakes crime layers in HIT: The 2nd Case on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HIT, an officer with panic attacks strives to rescue a missing woman while working for the Homicide Intervention Team. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virupaksha follows mysterious deaths in a village spark fear as the people search for the occult practitioner responsible. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is an investigative thriller following the adventures of Detective Sai Srinivasa Athreya. On MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to handle loss, death and emotions

 

 Find Out More