Before Bhimaa, best of mystery Telugu movies on Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 23, 2024
Bhimaa follows a detective who arrives at a small town to investigate the mysterious events taking place in a temple, releasing on Hotstar.
Red revolves around cops who have 48 hours to solve a murder case with one pictorial evidence and two lookalike suspects. On Netflix.
Evaru, sub-inspector Vikram investigates a murder involving a high-ranking officer and his alleged rape victim. On Prime Video.
Unsolved murders in a southern town create a mystery, with no suspects identified in Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana on Aha.
Balachandran's life changes when a supernatural entity controls him, leading to trust issues and horrific consequences in Tantiram on Prime Video.
Karthikeya 2 delves into Karthikeya's personal challenges and his pursuit of truth through Indian ancient systems. On Zee5.
Detective Krishna Dev tackles a gruesome murder case, unravelling high-stakes crime layers in HIT: The 2nd Case on Prime Video.
HIT, an officer with panic attacks strives to rescue a missing woman while working for the Homicide Intervention Team. On Netflix.
Virupaksha follows mysterious deaths in a village spark fear as the people search for the occult practitioner responsible. On Netflix.
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is an investigative thriller following the adventures of Detective Sai Srinivasa Athreya. On MX Player.
