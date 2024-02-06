Before Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak, Top 10 movies, series around journalists and news on OTT
Nishant
Feb 06, 2024
Bhakshak follows the story of a local journalist who starts an investigation into cases of abuse at a girl's shelter. The movie is set to release on 9th February on Netflix.
Kartik Aaryan's OTT debut as journalist Arjun Pathak, who airs a terrorist interview for media attention. Watch Dhamaka on Netflix.
Peepli Live exposes the manipulation in the television news industry through the lens of farmer suicides. On Netflix.
Page 3 is Madhur Bhandarkar's classic revealing the truths of entertainment journalism and its glitzy facade. On Prime Video.
Madras Café follows John Abraham's journey as an Indian soldier aided by a war correspondent to uncover a political assassination plot. On Netflix.
No One Killed Jessica is a movie that focuses on the media's role in uncovering the truth behind the murder case of Jessica Lal. On Netflix.
Kabul Express: Depicts the experiences of two Indian journalists in Afghanistan amid US invasion. On Prime Video.
Nayak portrays a determined journalist who becomes Chief Minister for a day to expose political corruption. On YouTube.
Sonakshi Sinha plays a journalist investigating a doctor's illegal organ trading. Watch Noor on Prime Video.
Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of a journalist upholding truth in a sensationalized news industry. Watch Rann on Prime Video.
