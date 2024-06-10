Before Bigg Boss OTT 3, Top 8 most famous reality shows to stream on Jio Cinema
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 10, 2024
Bigg Boss follows different people living together in a house facing challenges and eliminations for a cash prize.
The third season of the show is all set to be released on Jio Cinema and will be hosted by Anil Kapoor.
India's Got Talent, a famous talent show where contestants showcase their abilities to impress judges and viewers for a chance to win.
Temptation Island is a reality show where individuals are put their relationship to the test by spending time with singles on an island.
Splitsvilla follows singles looking for love go on dates and compete in challenges to find their perfect match.
Shark Tank, entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors hoping to secure funding.
Master Chef is a spiring home cooks competing in culinary challenges to impress judges and become the Master Chef.
MTV Hustle is a spiring rappers showcase their skills through rap battles and challenges to become India's next rap superstar.
Top Chef revolves around a professional chef competing in high-pressure culinary challenges to prove their skills and knowledge.
Hunarbaaz is a platform for showcasing unique talents and skills from across India.
