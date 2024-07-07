Before Black Mirror 7, Top 10 best episodes from the first 6 seasons
Nishant
| Jul 07, 2024
The seventh season of anthology series, Black Mirror had its seventh season announced recently.
Nosedive, Season 3, Episode 1 is set in a society where social interactions are rated on an app influencing one's social standing.
Metalhead, Season 4, Episode 5, set in a post-apocalyptic world where robotic dogs relentlessly hunt down humans.
White Bear, Season 2, Episode 2, is an episode that unravels into a dark twist, commenting on voyeurism and justice.
White Christmas, Season 2, Episode 4, features interconnected stories exploring themes of surveillance, isolation, and personal assistants.
USS Callister, Season 4, Episode 1, a programmer escapes into a VR game modeled after Star Trek, using avatars of his colleagues.
The Entire History of You, Season 1, Episode 3 is set in a future where people have implants to record their every moment.
Beyond the Sea, Season 6, Episode 3, set in 1969, two astronauts use technology to beam their consciousnesses to Earth.
Be Right Back, Season 2, Episode 1, after Ash dies, his girlfriend Martha uses AI to simulate conversations.
Loch Henry, Season 6, Episode 2, a couple stumbles upon a dark local mystery while filming a documentary in rural Scotland.
Hang the DJ, Season 4, Episode 4, follows a dating app that dictates the duration of relationships.
