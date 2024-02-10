Before Bramayugam, Top 10 best black and white movies to watch on YouTube
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Bramayugam is an upcoming Malayalam horror movie with Mammootty in the lead role. The movie is said to be in black and white.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are only a few movies that are released in full B/W format these days, here are a few classics that were released in that format.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do Bigha Zameen won the first Filmfare Best Movie winner, it follows a farmer's struggle against debt and land acquisition.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mughal-E-Azam, the epic love story of a Mughal prince and a court dancer, it was the highest-grossing film for 15 years and featured the first color song sequence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kala Bazar follows the story of a bus conductor turning to the black market for quick money and facing moral dilemmas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boot Polish is a heartwarming story of two kids forced to polish shoes against their aunt's will.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj Kapoor stars in a village man's struggle against the evils of city life in Jaagte Raho.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guru Dutt directs, stars, and produces as a passionate poet ridiculed for his work finds solace in a kind prostitute. Watch Pyaasa .
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi is a comedy movie starring Kishore Kumar and his brothers, where two fall in love despite the eldest's hatred for women.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orphan Sadhana faces ridicule for her looks and tries to win over her cousin's husband in Love In Simla.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Dono saw Dev Anand play two similar-looking army officers, one presumed dead. He faces complications impersonating the alive one for his family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12th Fail and more films and web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT platforms
Find Out More