Before Bramayugam, Top 10 Malayalam Horror movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
Bramayugam is an upcoming horror mystery movie starring Mammootty in the lead role, the movie is set to release on 15th February 2024.
Faith is tested against demonic forces in this chilling exorcism story. Watch The Priest on Amazon Prime Video.
Vazhiye follows YouTubers who lose sanity as they uncover terrifying secrets in a forbidden land. Watch it for free on MX Player.
A haunting presence targets a young woman, forcing her to confront both inner demons and external horror. Watch Kumari on Netflix.
Family's new home chills to the bone as a vengeful spirit awakens in Bhoothakaalam on Sony Liv.
Churuli follows a Road trip to a mysterious village takes a dark turn, revealing supernatural secrets. Watch it on Sony Liv.
Vichithram is based on bizarre murders leading a detective down a rabbit hole of the supernatural. Watch it on Prime Video.
An Antique box unleashes vengeful spirit, trapping a family in its terrifying grip in Ezra on Disney+ Hotstar.
Childhood reunion unearths a sinister past haunted by a dark secret. Watch 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Cold Case is about murder, politics, and the supernatural intertwine in a chilling cold case investigation. Watch it on Prime Video.
