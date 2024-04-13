Before Bridgerton 3 on Netflix, Top 8 historical web series to watch on OTT
Bridgeton 3
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on Netflix. It is said to be based on Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz.
Sanditon is on Prime Video. It is a historical drama reportedly based on a manuscript by Jane Austen.
The Empress on Viki. It is a German historical drama revolving around Elisabeth who becomes the bride of Emperor Franz.
The Tudors on Prime Video has four seasons. It is a fictional drama revolving around King Henry VIII of England.
Harlots is on Prime Video. The story revolves around the fight between two brothel owners.
The Great on Amazon Prime Video is a historical drama with a dash of comedy. The series is set in 18th Century Russia.
Outlander is on Netflix. It is one of the widely-acclaimed historical dramas that has the backdrop of second World War.
Belgravia is on JioCinema. It takes us back to the Victorian-era with the Trenchard family being the centre of attention.
The Cook of Castamar is on Netflix. Set in 1720's, it is about a cook falling in love with her employer.
