Before Bridgerton 3, Top 8 best period drama web series to stream on Netflix

Apr 24, 2024

Bridgerton, set in the Regency era, the web series follows eight close-knit siblings trying to find love.

The third season of the highly-proclaimed show is expected to start streaming from May 2024.

The Last Czars depicts the final days of the Romanov dynasty, the last imperial family of Russia, leading up to their execution in 1918.

The Crown is an award-winning series that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II of England, from her early years to her last days.

Peaky Blinders, a British period drama follows the Shelby family, a notorious gang operating in Birmingham, England, after World War I.

Set in 17th-century France, Versailles explores the opulent and decadent world of King Louis XIV's court at the Palace of Versailles.

Troy: Fall of a City retells the epic Trojan War following the love story of Paris and Helen that sparked the legendary conflict.

Freud is a fictionalized take exploring a young Sigmund Freud in 19th century Vienna, delving into his developing psychoanalytic theories.

Vikings: Valhalla follows the adventures of famous Vikings like Leif Erikson and Freydis Eiriksdottir in the 11th century.

The Last Kingdom follows Uhtred who has to choose between the people who raised him or the land where he grew up on.

