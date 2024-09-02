Before Call Me Bae, Top 9 Hindi comedy web series to watch on OTT that will tickle your funny bone

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2024

Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae is releasing on Sept 6 on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a rich fashionista's struggle to survive after she is disowned by family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before Call Me Bae, watch Panchayat series on Amazon Prime Video. It is a laugh riot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunflower on Zee5 is a comedy series starring Sunil Grover. It is about a murder and its chief suspect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak is a family drama revolving around the Mishra family trying to navigate through their daily lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Meri Family on Amazon Prime Video is about a 12-year-old narrating the story of his middle class family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bloody Brothers is a dark comedy. It is about two brothers who face a tragic car accident and their lives change.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Four More Shots Please! is all about love, friendship and bonds. And it has tons of comedy. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory on Netflix gives many life lessons but also makes you laugh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy Family, Conditions Apply on Amazon Prime Video is about a modern family consisting of four generations living together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choona is a comedy thriller about a group of misfits planning a heist to seek revenge. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 edge-of-the-seat Malayalam crime thrillers on OTT that will leave you intrigued

 

 Find Out More