Before Call Me Bae, Top 9 Hindi comedy web series to watch on OTT that will tickle your funny bone
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 02, 2024
Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae is releasing on Sept 6 on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a rich fashionista's struggle to survive after she is disowned by family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before Call Me Bae, watch Panchayat series on Amazon Prime Video. It is a laugh riot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunflower on Zee5 is a comedy series starring Sunil Grover. It is about a murder and its chief suspect.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gullak is a family drama revolving around the Mishra family trying to navigate through their daily lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Meri Family on Amazon Prime Video is about a 12-year-old narrating the story of his middle class family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bloody Brothers is a dark comedy. It is about two brothers who face a tragic car accident and their lives change.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Four More Shots Please! is all about love, friendship and bonds. And it has tons of comedy. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory on Netflix gives many life lessons but also makes you laugh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Happy Family, Conditions Apply on Amazon Prime Video is about a modern family consisting of four generations living together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Choona is a comedy thriller about a group of misfits planning a heist to seek revenge. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 edge-of-the-seat Malayalam crime thrillers on OTT that will leave you intrigued
Find Out More