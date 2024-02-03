Before Captain Miller on OTT, Top 10 Tamil action adventure movies to watch online
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Dhanush’s Captain Miller is all set for its OTT release on Februray 9th on Prime Video. Before its release we take a look at some of the similar Tamil action movies
Action follows an Indian Army Colonel who is on a mission to catch a terrorist but finds out about their deeper plan. On Prime Video.
Maanaadu is an action movie with a blend of a sci-fi where a man and a police officer gets stuck in time. On Sony Liv.
Captain is an adventurous story of a group of soldiers who are out on a dangerous mission in a forest. On Zee5.
Vada Chennai follows a young carrom player who gets dragged into the war of two gangsters. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Vaathi is about a teacher who does his best to fight against the people trying to turn the school into a business source. On Netflix.
Kaththi, a case of mistaken identity as an escaped convict fights off the people trying to seize village land. On Prime Video.
Leo follows the story of a cafe owner who ends up getting involved in a drug cartel that he was once part of. On Netflix.
Varisu follows the prodigal son of a businessman who must prove his worth after his father leaves him incharge of the business. On YouTube.
Mark Antony is an action movie of Mark who finds a phone which enables him to time travel and his adventures with it afterwards. On Prime Video.
