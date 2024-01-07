Before Captain Miller, Top 10 South Indian period dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2024
Captain Miller’s trailer was recently released and it will be a period drama set in 1930-40s about an outlaw criminal Miller who engages in loots and heists.
Baahubali is an epic saga spanning two generations and two movies, filled with elements of action, romance, and betrayal. On Netflix.
Ponniyin Selvan is a historical drama based on the Chola dynasty, with a stellar performance from Aishwarya Rai alongside the stunning visuals. On Prime Video
Kaaviya Thalaivan is another historical drama that follows the life of two artists back in the time. On Disney+ Hotstar.
RRR is set against the backdrop of the time when India was under the British, following the story of two independence revolutionaries. On Netflix.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy follows Emperor Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy of the Rayalaseema region in his fight against the East India Company. On Prime Video.
Veeram is a historical drama set back in the time about Chandu Chekaver, a warrior from the Malabar region who tries his best to gain political power in Kerala. On Prime Video.
Kochadaiiyaan is an animated period drama about Rana, a warrior who seeks revenge against the death of his father. On MX Player.
Mahanati is a drama movie set around the life of famous actress Savitri. On MX Player.
Rangasthalam is the story of two brothers as they attempt to stop the tyrannical leader of the village. On Disney+ Hotstar.
