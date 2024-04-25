Before Challengers, Top 10 Hollywood sports dramas streaming on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

Challengers follows Tashi, a former Tennis prodigy turned coach who takes it upon herself to help her husband end his losing streak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky is a classic sports drama featuring small-time boxer who gets a shot at the heavyweight championship and faces his fears. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raging Bull follows the turbulent life of a boxer whose personal demons threaten his career. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Remember the Titans is the journey of a high school football team as it battles racial tensions and works towards a championship. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Million Dollar Baby, a determined female boxer overcomes obstacles with the help of her trainer. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Blind Side follows an American homeless teenager who gets taken in by a caring family and becomes a football star. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Field of Dreams, a farmer builds a baseball diamond, attracting the spirits of legendary players. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hoosiers follows a-small-town high school basketball team that defies the odds to win the state championship. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Coach Carter is the story of a high school basketball coach who challenges his undefeated team academically and athletically. On Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friday Night Lights chronicles the pressures and challenges faced by high school football players in Texas. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moneyball, a general manager of a baseball team uses innovative strategies to build a competitive team on a budget. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 animated movies on Amazon Prime Video that are not for kids

 

 Find Out More