Before Challengers, Top 10 Hollywood sports dramas streaming on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 25, 2024
Challengers follows Tashi, a former Tennis prodigy turned coach who takes it upon herself to help her husband end his losing streak.
Rocky is a classic sports drama featuring small-time boxer who gets a shot at the heavyweight championship and faces his fears. On Prime Video.
Raging Bull follows the turbulent life of a boxer whose personal demons threaten his career. On Prime Video.
Remember the Titans is the journey of a high school football team as it battles racial tensions and works towards a championship. On Hotstar.
Million Dollar Baby, a determined female boxer overcomes obstacles with the help of her trainer. On Prime Video.
The Blind Side follows an American homeless teenager who gets taken in by a caring family and becomes a football star. On YouTube.
Field of Dreams, a farmer builds a baseball diamond, attracting the spirits of legendary players. On Prime Video.
Hoosiers follows a-small-town high school basketball team that defies the odds to win the state championship. On Prime Video.
Coach Carter is the story of a high school basketball coach who challenges his undefeated team academically and athletically. On Prime Video
Friday Night Lights chronicles the pressures and challenges faced by high school football players in Texas. On Netflix.
Moneyball, a general manager of a baseball team uses innovative strategies to build a competitive team on a budget. On Netflix.
