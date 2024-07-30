Before Cicada, watch these Top 8 Malayalam survival thrillers on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 30, 2024
The Chinthamani Kola Case is a legal thriller in which a nonconformist attorney takes on a well-known case involving a medical student's murder.
Oppam: A blind guy has to clear his reputation while defending a young girl when he is named as the main suspect in a murder.
Munnariyippu: Unexpected disclosures result from a journalist's attempt to learn the truth about a convict's claim of innocence.
Puthiya Niyamam: A compelling drama in which a lawyer and his spouse pursue justice for their client, who has been the victim of a horrific crime.
7th Day is a mystery thriller that centers on an off-duty police officer who spends seven days looking into a string of related incidents.
Mumbai Police is a gripping crime drama about an amnesiac police officer who discovers startling facts while trying to solve his friend's murder.
In the psychological thriller Anjaam Pathiraa, a criminologist assists law enforcement in apprehending a serial killer who preys on police personnel.
In the suspenseful thriller Drishyam, a guy uses cunning to keep his family from being connected to a murder.
