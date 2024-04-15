Before Citadel Honey Bunny, Top 8 best spin-off web series that were as good as originals
Citadel is a spy thriller web series that will soon get an Indian spin-off titled Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
The Night Manager is an official spin-off remake of a British web series that goes by the same title.
Berlin was the spin-off web series of Money Heist that served as a prequel and took a deeper dive into the story of Berlin.
Indian teen drama, Class is inspired by a Spanish web series titled Elite.
Courtroom drama, The Trial starring Sushmita Sen is a remake or spin-off of The Good Wife.
Another Sushmita Sen starrer web series, Aarya was a spin-off of a Dutch web series titled Penoza.
Breaking Bad is another famous web series that got a spin-off series titled Better Call Saul which focuses on Saul Goodman.
House of the Dragon is a prequel web series of Game of Thrones spanning two seasons with a third season reportedly in production.
Young Sheldon was a prequel to the famous sitcom The Big Bang Theory following the story of the main character Sheldon Cooper.
