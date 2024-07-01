Before Commander Karan Saxena, Top 8 Hindi mystery thriller web series

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

Commander Karan Saxena is an upcoming web series on Hotstar following Karan Saxena unraveling a high-stakes mystery.

Asur follows a former CBI officer and his mentor as they track a serial killer inspired by ancient Indian legends. On Jio Cinema.

Delhi Crime is based on the real-life investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case delving into the police's search for the perpetrators. On Netflix.

Bard of Blood follows a covert operation led by an ex-RAW agent that goes awry unraveling a web of espionage and conspiracy. On Netflix.

Rangbaaz is abiographical crime series inspired by the life of a notorious gangster from Gorakhpur. On Zee5.

Hostages is a tense thriller where a surgeon’s family is held hostage, and she is forced to make a life-altering decision. On Hotstar.

Special OPS follows RAW agent Himmat Singh as he connects the dots between various terrorist attacks. On Hotstar.

Undekhi revolves around a cold-blooded murder is caught on camera following the chaos that ensues as the killers try to cover up. On Sony Liv.

Code M, a military lawyer uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy while investigating an open-and-shut case. On Zee5.

Kaafir, a poignant series about a Pakistani woman who is mistakenly imprisoned as a militant in India. On Zee5.

