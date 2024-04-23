Before Coolie, best of Rajinikanth on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 23, 2024
Thalaivar171 finally has finally been titled, Coolie as the teaser of the movie was released featuring the duo of Lokesh Kanagraj and Rajnikanth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
But, before Coolie, let’s take a look at some of the essential and must-watch movies of the South superstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apoorva Raagangal was Rajinikanth's debut showcasing his versatile acting skills alongside Kamal Haasan and Srividya. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mullum Malarum was a critically acclaimed film where Rajinikanth plays Kali, a cable trolley operator clashing with his boss. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathi was a modern adaptation of Mahabharata with Rajinikanth portraying a character inspired by Karna. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sivaji, a Rajinikanth stars as a software engineer fighting against societal odds to help the common people. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Billa was an iconic blockbuster where Rajinikanth played the double role of Billa and Rajappa, a remake of the Bollywood film Don. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer was his last year release in which we saw him take on the role of a Jailer and punish the bad guys. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Enthiran or Robot was a sci-fi blockbuster featuring Rajinikanth as a robot, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan known for its VFX. On Sun NXT.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The prequel to Enthiran was another sci-fi thriller with Akshay Kumar in the role of antagonist against Rajinikanth in 2.0 on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Korean actors who won hearts with their acting and looks
Find Out More