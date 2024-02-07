Before Crakk, Top 10 extreme sports based movies on OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
CRAKK-JEETEGAA... TOH JIYEGAA is an upcoming action movie starring Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles.
According to the trailer, the movie revolves around extreme sports competitions. Here are some similar Bollywood and Hollywood movies that revolve around the same.
The movie Lakshya involves a lot of sequences with of mountain climbing showcasing both the beauty and the dangers of the sport. On Netflix.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a movie that includes a lot of adventure or extreme sports like skydiving, scuba diving, and bull-running. On Netflix.
The Walk is a thrilling movie featuring French street performer who attempts to walk between 2 highrise buildings on a tightrope. On Sony Liv.
Everest as the movie suggest follows two groups as they attempt to scale the Mount Everest. On Netflix.
The Big Blue is a movie that revolves around the World Free Diving championship. On Prime Video.
The movie XXX features Vin Diesel as Xander Cage, an extreme sports athlete. On Prime Video.
Point Break is an action crime movie featuring sequences of water surfing and much more. On Prime Video.
