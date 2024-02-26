Before Crew and Heeramandi, Top 10 woman-led movies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
The trailer of the movie Crew was recently released with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Similarly, Heeramandi features a huge female star cast as it revolves around the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mother India, set back in 1957 was one of the first movies that featured a female protagonist. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bandit Queen is a biographical action movie on the life of Phoolan Devi. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raazi, a spy thriller showcased a strong performance from Alia Bhatt portraying the real events from the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neerja was based on the life of Neerja Bhanot, the biographical drama focused on the brave act of the air hostess to save the lives of others. On Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
NH10 is a thriller featuring a couple whose road trip goes off the rail after encountering violent criminals. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mimi revolves around the experience of a woman who agrees to become a surrogate mother to a visiting couple. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie Thappad dives how one slap can change the dynamics of a happy relationship. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangubai Kathiawadi is the inspirational story of Gangubai’s rise from a sex worker to a formidable leader. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kung Fu Panda and Top 10 other upcoming animated movies of 2024
Find Out More