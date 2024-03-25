Before Crew, Top 10 women centric movies to enjoy on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT 

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2024

Crew stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. There are only a handful of women-centric movies made in India. 

Before Crew hits the silver screens on 29th March, here's looking at some of the best women-centric films.  

Queen starring Kangana Ranaut is on Netflix. The movie is about a woman who goes on her honeymoon alone after her fiance dumps her. 

Mary Kom is a biographical movie based on the Indian boxer. Priyanka Chopra stars in this one. Watch it on Netflix. 

Pink highlights the importance of 'No means no'. This one stars Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang and Amitabh Bachchan. Watch Pink on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Raazi is about a female spy who marries a Pakistani for the sake of her country. Watch Alia Bhatt starrer on Amazon Prime Video. 

Thappad is about the domestic violence against women. Taapsee features in this one with Pavail Gulati. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Tribhanga is on Netflix. It is about a woman whose estranged mother falls into a coma. The woman is also a single mother. 

Darlings is about domestic abuse too. It is a black comedy thriller movie starring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. Watch Darlings on Netflix. 

Vidya Balan's Sherni is also on the list. Sherni is on Amazon Prime Video.

Qala starring Triptii Dimri is a must-watch. It is on Netflix. 

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt. It is based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Watch it on Netflix.  

