Before Criminal Justice 4, Top 8 legal thriller web series to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| May 17, 2024
Criminal Justice season 4 has been announced. Pankaj Tripathi will come back as lawyer Madhav Mishra to fight another twisted battle in courtroom.
The second season of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a woman who stabs her husband. But it is isn't as simple as it seems.
Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach was the first season. It revolved around the murder of a young celebrity. Her step-brother was accused of her demise.
Illegal - Justice, Out of Order is on JioCinema. It is about a lawyer named Niharika who works at a prestigious law firm.
Trial By Fire on Netflix is about a couple that fights hard to bring justice to children who lost lives in a fire at Upahar cinema house.
Guilty Minds on Prime Video makes for a intriguing watch for all the legal drama lovers. It is about a law firm that is in to mint business.
Your Honor is a legal drama on JioCinema. It is about a judge trying to hide the crime committed by his son.
The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is on Disney+Hotstar. Starring Kajol, it is about a woman who returns to her profession after husband is named in a sex scandal.
The Verdict – State vs Nanavati on Zee5 is based on the infamous KM Nanavati case.
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani is on SonyLiv. The story revolves around an ethical lawyer who gets entangled in a twisted case.
