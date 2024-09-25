Before CTRL starring Ananya Panday, watch these cyber thriller movies, web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 25, 2024
After Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday's movie CTRL is coming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is a cyber thriller movie as a heartbroken Nella uses the internet to erase her ex-boyfriend from her life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
C U Soon is a screenlife mystery thriller in which a man finds his cousin's missing fiancee through internet. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mr Robot series on Prime Video is about a cyber security engineer who is also a vigilant hacker.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Irumbu Thirai is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a military officer whose money go missing from the bank thanks to a hacker.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hackers movie is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a tech genius writing a computer virus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video. A journalist hires a computer hacker to find a missing woman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cyberbully on Amazon Prime Video is about a teen who joins social media and becomes a victim of online harassment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gultoo is on Aha. It is about an employee at IT company being arrested for cybercrime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
CyberSquad is about four friends who help the police catch criminals through their cyber-den. It is on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Saripodhaa Sanivaaram on Netflix, Top 8 Telugu action movies to watch on OTT for all the thrills
Find Out More