Before CTRL starring Ananya Panday, watch these cyber thriller movies, web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2024

After Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday's movie CTRL is coming on Netflix.

It is a cyber thriller movie as a heartbroken Nella uses the internet to erase her ex-boyfriend from her life.

C U Soon is a screenlife mystery thriller in which a man finds his cousin's missing fiancee through internet. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Mr Robot series on Prime Video is about a cyber security engineer who is also a vigilant hacker.

Irumbu Thirai is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a military officer whose money go missing from the bank thanks to a hacker.

Hackers movie is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a tech genius writing a computer virus.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video. A journalist hires a computer hacker to find a missing woman.

Cyberbully on Amazon Prime Video is about a teen who joins social media and becomes a victim of online harassment.

Gultoo is on Aha. It is about an employee at IT company being arrested for cybercrime.

CyberSquad is about four friends who help the police catch criminals through their cyber-den. It is on JioCinema.

