Before Damsel on Netflix, Top 10 survival dramas to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown is going to release on Netflix on March 8, 2024. It revolves around a woman who is trapped in a cave with dragon.
The Revenant on Amazon Prime Video has Leonardo DiCaprio playing a frontiersman who goes out for a hunt and is abandoned by his crew.
Cast Away on Netflix has Tom Hanks in the lead. It is about a man who survives alone on an island after a plane crash.
Among the best Hindi survival dramas is Trapped. Rajkummar Rao's performance will leave you shocked for days. It is on Zee5.
A Quiet Place is on Amazon Prime Video. Sound sensitive creatures are out there to kill. A family dares to change location to survive.
The Shallows on SonyLiv narrates the story of a woman who is drifted 200 yards away from the shore after getting attacked by a white shark.
Squid Game on Netflix starts of as a fun game for the participants to earn money but soon its turns into survival drama.
K-drama All Of Us Are Dead is a survival drama as it has students turning into zombies.
Everest movie is on Netflix. Group of mountaineers suffer great difficult and challenges to climb Mount Everest.
The Grey is all about people stranded in Alaska after a plane crash. It is a survival thriller on Amazon Prime Video.
Life of Pi on Disney+Hotstar has a man stranded with a Hyena and Tiger on a boat in the middle of the ocean.
Lone Survivor is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about Navy Seals trying to survive in Afghanistan.
