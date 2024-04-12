Before Dead Boy Detectives, watch Top 8 thrillers on OTT

The 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy serves as the loose basis for the American action thriller Without Remorse.
A psychological thriller, The Women in the Window is based on the same-titled novel published in 2018.
The American drama thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead is meant for escape. The youngster at the center of the story witnesses his father's murder and flees from the killers.
Crawl is a natural horror thriller from America. When an alligator attacks a father, daughter, and dog, the story becomes a thriller; when the three of them are imprisoned in a house, the storyline becomes horrifying.
Starring as a homeschooled teen, Kiera Allen plays Kiera Allen in the American psychological horror movie Run.
The Stowaway is a science fiction thriller about a two-year expedition to Mars. Imagine finding an unconscious individual on board a space shuttle shortly after launch. What would happen?
A romantic web opens the door for an investigation after Rebecca's death in a boat accident. In the end, the teaser of Rebecca discloses that the boat was purposely sunk.
Alive is a zombie thriller from South Korea that is loosely based on the 2019 movie Alone.
