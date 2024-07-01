Before Deadpool 3, Top grossing superhero movies streaming online

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

Deadpool 3 is all set to release this month on July 26th starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in key roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avengers: Endgame was the ultimate showdown where the Avengers come together to undo the damage caused by Thanos. On Hotstar.

Avengers: Infinity War saw the Avengers and their allies face their greatest challenge yet as they try to stop Thanos. On Hotstar.

Spider-Man: No Way Home follows Peter Parker dealing with the fallout of his secret identity being revealed. On Zee5.

The Avengers was the first part of the legendary series following Earth's mightiest heroes joining forces to stop Loki. On Hotstar.

Avengers: Age of Ultron was the Avengers battle against Ultron, an AI created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner that goes rogue. On Hotstar.

Black Panther, T'Challa returns to the hidden African nation of Wakanda to take his place as king but must confront a challenger. On YouTube.

Iron Man 3 follows Tony Stark facing a personal crisis as he grapples with the aftermath of the Battle of New York. On YouTube.

Captain America: Civil War revolves around a rift between the Avengers who get held accountable for their actions. On Hotstar.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the events of Endgame with Peter Parker coming to terms with the loss of Tony Stark. On Netflix.

