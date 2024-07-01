Before Deadpool 3, Top grossing superhero movies streaming online
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 01, 2024
Deadpool 3 is all set to release this month on July 26th starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in key roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avengers: Endgame was the ultimate showdown where the Avengers come together to undo the damage caused by Thanos. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avengers: Infinity War saw the Avengers and their allies face their greatest challenge yet as they try to stop Thanos. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home follows Peter Parker dealing with the fallout of his secret identity being revealed. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Avengers was the first part of the legendary series following Earth's mightiest heroes joining forces to stop Loki. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avengers: Age of Ultron was the Avengers battle against Ultron, an AI created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner that goes rogue. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Panther, T'Challa returns to the hidden African nation of Wakanda to take his place as king but must confront a challenger. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iron Man 3 follows Tony Stark facing a personal crisis as he grapples with the aftermath of the Battle of New York. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Captain America: Civil War revolves around a rift between the Avengers who get held accountable for their actions. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the events of Endgame with Peter Parker coming to terms with the loss of Tony Stark. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT to spice up your love life
Find Out More