Before Devara Part 1, Best of Jr NTR movies to watch on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2024

Jr NTR is all set to delivery an action-packed performance in Devara Part 1. The movie is releasing on September 27.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before Devara, it was RRR in which Jr NTR enthralled all with his energetic performance. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janatha Garage is about an environment activist whose life changes after meeting a friend who runs an NGO for oppressed. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is on Zee5. It is about a young man who decides to give up on violence and walk on the path of self-discovery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Lava Kusa is an action thriller on Zee5. It is about triplets who get separated in childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nannaku Prematho is on Disney+Hotstar. Jr NTR plays a son of a businessman who decided to seek revenge from those who wronged his father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brindavanam is a romantic drama on Zee5. It is a love triangle with Jr NTR's character being stuck between two ladies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2015 release Temper is on SunNXT. A corrupt officer's life changes when love enters his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr NTR plays Raja in Yamadonga that is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a man who goes to Yamlok after death and fights with Yamraj to get his life back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simhadri is on MX Player. It is a Telugu action film helmed by SS Rajamouli. The movie is about an orphan kid who decides to spend his life with a mentally unstable woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Squid Game 2 and more upcoming Korean drama sequels and their OTT release dates

 

 Find Out More