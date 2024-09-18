Before Devara Part 1, Best of Jr NTR movies to watch on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 18, 2024
Jr NTR is all set to delivery an action-packed performance in Devara Part 1. The movie is releasing on September 27.
Before Devara, it was RRR in which Jr NTR enthralled all with his energetic performance. Watch it on Netflix.
Janatha Garage is about an environment activist whose life changes after meeting a friend who runs an NGO for oppressed. Watch on Prime Video.
Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is on Zee5. It is about a young man who decides to give up on violence and walk on the path of self-discovery.
Jai Lava Kusa is an action thriller on Zee5. It is about triplets who get separated in childhood.
Nannaku Prematho is on Disney+Hotstar. Jr NTR plays a son of a businessman who decided to seek revenge from those who wronged his father.
Brindavanam is a romantic drama on Zee5. It is a love triangle with Jr NTR's character being stuck between two ladies.
2015 release Temper is on SunNXT. A corrupt officer's life changes when love enters his life.
Jr NTR plays Raja in Yamadonga that is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a man who goes to Yamlok after death and fights with Yamraj to get his life back.
Simhadri is on MX Player. It is a Telugu action film helmed by SS Rajamouli. The movie is about an orphan kid who decides to spend his life with a mentally unstable woman.
