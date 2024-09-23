Before Devara Part 1, Best of Saif Ali Khan movies and web series to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 23, 2024
Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in Devara Part 1 that is releasing on September 27.
Saif Ali Khan has often proved that he is one good actor. Omkara is proof of it. He played Langda Tyagi in this film that is available on JioCinema.
Cocktail movie had Saif Ali Khan as Gautam Kapoor. A fun loving man who falls in love with his girlfriend's best friend. Watch on JioCinema.
In Go Goa Gone, Saif Ali Khan plays Boris a zombie hunter. It is entertaining and how. Watch on JioCinema.
Saif Ali Khan proved his mettle as an actor as he played a cop in Sacred Games. It is on Netflix.
Laal Kaptaan is on Amazon Prime Video. Saif Ali Khan plays a bounty hunter in this one and it has an IMDb rating of 7.2.
Love Aaj Kal is a romantic comedy on JioCinema. It has a mix of emotions, romance, songs and everything else.
Kaalakaandi is a comedy thriller on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a teetotaller who does everything that he has never done after he gets diagnosed with stomach cancer.
Kurbaan on Amazon Prime Video has Saif playing professor Ehsan Khan but he is not who he claims to be.
Dil Chahta Hai has Saif Ali Khan as Sameer, one of the most entertaining characters he has ever played. It is on Netflix.
