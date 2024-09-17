Before Devara Part 1, Top 10 Telugu action thrillers to watch on OTT that are too much fun
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 17, 2024
Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor is releasing on September 27.
Raayan starring Dhanush is the latest Telugu action thriller that is entertaining the masses to the core. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Mr. Bachchan is a Telugu action drama that has a lot of entertainment. The film on Netflix is based on a real-life Income Tax raid on an industrialist.
Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi fantasy drama based in a dystopian world. The thrilling action will leave you stumped. The Telugu version is on Amazon Prime Video.
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is on Netflix. Fans have never seen Prabhas in such a fierce mode like he is in Salaar.
RRR on Netflix is set in British era and has Jr NTR, Ram Charan fighting for freedom.
Pokiri movie starring Mahesh Babu is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a police officer who disguises himself as a thug to nab the criminals.
Guntur Kaaram is available on Netflix. It is about a son posing questions to his mother who has disowned him.
Magadheera is a period drama directed by SS Rajamouli. It is on Amazon Prime Video has a a 7.7 IMDb rating.
Okkadu is on Zee5. Mahesh Babu's movie is a romantic sports drama that has tons of action.
