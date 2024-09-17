Before Devara Part 1, Top 10 Telugu action thrillers to watch on OTT that are too much fun

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2024

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor is releasing on September 27.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raayan starring Dhanush is the latest Telugu action thriller that is entertaining the masses to the core. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr. Bachchan is a Telugu action drama that has a lot of entertainment. The film on Netflix is based on a real-life Income Tax raid on an industrialist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi fantasy drama based in a dystopian world. The thrilling action will leave you stumped. The Telugu version is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is on Netflix. Fans have never seen Prabhas in such a fierce mode like he is in Salaar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR on Netflix is set in British era and has Jr NTR, Ram Charan fighting for freedom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pokiri movie starring Mahesh Babu is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a police officer who disguises himself as a thug to nab the criminals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guntur Kaaram is available on Netflix. It is about a son posing questions to his mother who has disowned him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magadheera is a period drama directed by SS Rajamouli. It is on Amazon Prime Video has a a 7.7 IMDb rating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Okkadu is on Zee5. Mahesh Babu's movie is a romantic sports drama that has tons of action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sector 36 and other Top 7 best captivating Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Jio Cinema and more OTT

 

 Find Out More