Before Dhoomam on OTT, South psychological thrillers that never get old

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

Dhoomam follows a couple who gets held hostage and have to perform dangerous tasks to survive. On Aha.

Manichithrathazhu revolves around a newly married couple, who move into a haunted house where Ganga becomes possessed by an evil spirit. On Hotstar.

Anniyan, a lawyer with multiple personality disorders who becomes a vigilante at night, fights against societal injustices. On Hotstar.

Trance, a neo-noir movie follows a motivational speaker who gets entangled in a scam after moving to a new city. On Zee5

Ratsasan follows an amateur cop who engages in a cat-and-mouse game with a serial killer. On Prime Video.

Mumbai Police revolves around a cop with partial memory loss unraveling a gripping narrative of mystery and intrigue. On Hotstar.

Kuttrame Thandanai follows a man with tunnel vision who witnesses a murder and faces a moral dilemma. On Hotstar.

Psycho centers on a radio jockey kidnapped by a psychopath, with her blind partner and a former police officer working together to rescue her. On Netflix.

