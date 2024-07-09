Before Dhoomam on OTT, South psychological thrillers that never get old
Dhoomam follows a couple who gets held hostage and have to perform dangerous tasks to survive. On Aha.
Manichithrathazhu revolves around a newly married couple, who move into a haunted house where Ganga becomes possessed by an evil spirit. On Hotstar.
Anniyan, a lawyer with multiple personality disorders who becomes a vigilante at night, fights against societal injustices. On Hotstar.
Trance, a neo-noir movie follows a motivational speaker who gets entangled in a scam after moving to a new city. On Zee5
Ratsasan follows an amateur cop who engages in a cat-and-mouse game with a serial killer. On Prime Video.
Mumbai Police revolves around a cop with partial memory loss unraveling a gripping narrative of mystery and intrigue. On Hotstar.
Kuttrame Thandanai follows a man with tunnel vision who witnesses a murder and faces a moral dilemma. On Hotstar.
Psycho centers on a radio jockey kidnapped by a psychopath, with her blind partner and a former police officer working together to rescue her. On Netflix.
