Before Do Aur Do Pyaar, movies that explored the complexities of love on OTT
Nishant
| Apr 17, 2024
Do Aur Do Pyaar is an upcoming movie romance love story featuring the complex relationship of a couple who are cheating on each other.
Azhar is a film based on cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin's affair with Sangeeta Bijlani. On YouTube.
Manmarziyaan is a love triangle between a girl, her fiancee and her boyfriend. On Jio CInema.
Tapsee Pannu plays a woman accused of her husband's murder, narrating her complex marital and extramarital affairs in Haseen Dilruba on Netflix.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a love triangle involving Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, exploring past and present love. On Prime Video.
Barfi! tells a touching story of love and acceptance amidst disabilities. On Netflix.
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor play strangers who form a bond, leading to an emotional journey in Tamasha. On Zee5.
Humari Adhuri Kahani is a poignant tale of a woman caught between loyalty and new love. On Prime Video.
The Lunchbox is a tale of loneliness and connection highlighting the complexities of Indian marriages all connected through a lunchbox. On Prime Video.
