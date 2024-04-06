Before Do Aur Do Pyaar, re-visit THESE rom-coms on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2024
Do Aur Do Pyaar is releasing on 19th April. Here's looking at some most loved rom-com movies of Bollywood on OTT.
Band Baaja Baaraat marked debut of Ranveer Singh. Anushka Sharma played his love interest. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video.
Jab We Met starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor needs no introduction. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh starrer Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na is the most loved rom-com. Watch it on Netflix.
Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Hum Tum is a cult movie. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.
This amazing love triangle movie featuring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar is epic. Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karogi on Amazon Prime Video.
Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Salaam Namaste is a rom-com with a great message. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video too.
Hasee Toh Phasee is available on Netflix. Sidharth Malhotra falls in love with his fiance's sister, played by Parineeti Chopra.
Sonam Kapoor plays a royal misfit in this Fawad Khan starrer Khoobsurat. It is on Netflix and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.
Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana will leave you ROFL. It is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video both.
I Hate Luv Storys had Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan. Imran hates lovestories and Sonam is a romantic. Watch this one on Netflix.
