Before Do Aur Do Pyaar, Top 10 Hindi rom-coms with sweet stories to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 19, 2024
Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan and others makes it to the theatres today. Before DADP, watch these rom-coms on OTT.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video has all the masala of a perfect Bollywood-style rom-com.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a heart touching love story of two young souls who would do anything to be together. Watch it on Netflix.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Netflix is about a man who wants to roam the world but falls in love with a girl where he finds his sukoon.
Jab We Met is on Amazon Prime Video. Geet, a bubbly girl teaches a heartbroken Aditya to live his life to the fullest.
Hum Tum is on Amazon Prime Video. Two strangers who hate each other eventually fall in love, how so? Watch the movie to know.
Hasee Toh Phasee on Netflix is a sweet romantic comedy revolving around a man who is going to get married but falls in love with his fiancée's sister.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Netflix will make to laugh and cry at the same time. This love triangle is adorable to watch.
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani has enough comedy to keep you laughing throughout. It is about a man who agrees to help a girl marry the man she like. Watch on JioCinema.
Chennai Express is on YouTube to watch. It has romance, comedy, action everything Shah Rukh Khan-style.
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is on Netflix. The movie revolving around college kids is quirky, fun, romantic and refreshing.
