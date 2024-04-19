Before Do Aur Do Pyaar, Top 10 Hindi rom-coms with sweet stories to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan and others makes it to the theatres today. Before DADP, watch these rom-coms on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video has all the masala of a perfect Bollywood-style rom-com.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a heart touching love story of two young souls who would do anything to be together. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Netflix is about a man who wants to roam the world but falls in love with a girl where he finds his sukoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab We Met is on Amazon Prime Video. Geet, a bubbly girl teaches a heartbroken Aditya to live his life to the fullest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Tum is on Amazon Prime Video. Two strangers who hate each other eventually fall in love, how so? Watch the movie to know.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hasee Toh Phasee on Netflix is a sweet romantic comedy revolving around a man who is going to get married but falls in love with his fiancée's sister.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Netflix will make to laugh and cry at the same time. This love triangle is adorable to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani has enough comedy to keep you laughing throughout. It is about a man who agrees to help a girl marry the man she like. Watch on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chennai Express is on YouTube to watch. It has romance, comedy, action everything Shah Rukh Khan-style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is on Netflix. The movie revolving around college kids is quirky, fun, romantic and refreshing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 movies banned in theaters but streaming on OTT

 

 Find Out More