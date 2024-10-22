Before Do Patti, Top 10 Hindi suspenseful films to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2024

Do Patti releasing on October 25 is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The mystery thriller has Kajol, Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

The Buckingham Murders is on Netflix. Kareena Kapoor Khan's movie is about an investigation around a child murder's case.

Savi is on Netflix. It is about a wife who wants to prove her husband's innocence who has been accused of a murder.

A Thursday is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a teacher taking students hostage but she has an agenda.

Kahaani is available on Amazon Prime Video. Vidya Balan's movie is one of the most critically acclaimed film.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is on Netflix. It is about Inspector Shekhawat investigating the mysterious death of a heroine.

Drishyam is on Disney Plus Hotstar. Ajay Devgn's mystery thriller is about a father hiding evidence of murder to save his family.

Vikram Vedha is on JioCinema. An encounter specialist comes across a ruthless gangster and the story takes a drastic turn.

Jaane Jaan is on Netflix. It is about a single mother who is saved from prison as the neighbour helps her hide a crime.

Ittefaq is on Netflix. An officer has two suspects in a murder case. They are also the witnesses.

