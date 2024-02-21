Before Don 3, Top 10 Bollywood mafia movies on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024

Kiara Advani is all set to star in Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh according to recent news.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a fictionalized account of gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. On Hotstar.

Gangs of Wasseypur, a famous and critically acclaimed film about the warring dynasties of Dhanbad's coal mafia. On Netflix.

Shootout at Wadala is based on the life of Mumbai gangster Manya Surve and the first-ever registered police encounter. On Hotstar.

Shraddha Kapoor is seen playing Dawood Ibrahim's sister facing underworld struggles in Haseena Parkar. On Zee5.

Alia Bhatt is seen in an unconventional role as she portrays a powerful brothel owner in 1960s Mumbai in Gangubai Kathiawadi. On Netflix.

Vaastav: The Reality is believed to be based on gangster Chota Rajan's life, showcasing the harsh realities of the underworld. On Prime Video.

D-Day was a thriller with Rishi Kapoor as a Pakistani mobster targeted by Indian agents. On Prime Video.

Shootout at Lokhandwala retells the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout involving gangster Maya Dolas. On JioCinema.

Daddy is a biographical drama about Arun Gawli, who rose from poverty to become a powerful don. On Prime Video.

