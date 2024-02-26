Before Don 3, watch Top 9 films based on underworld gangsters on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Shootout at Lokhandwala: This action-packed movie explores the grim world of crime and law enforcement and is based on a real-life gunfight between the Mumbai police and gangsters.
Bombay Velvet is a chic crime thriller that focuses on the interwoven lives of a media mogul, a street fighter, and a jazz vocalist among underworld activities and political corruption.
In the follow-up to "Don," an action thriller, the title criminal mastermind continues to grow his empire across borders while dodging other gangsters and law authorities.
Vaastav: This criminal thriller, which portrays the underbelly of Mumbai in a compelling way.
Based on the life of Haseena Parkar, the sister of criminal Dawood Ibrahim, this biographical crime film delves into the controversies surrounding her as well as her ascent to prominence.
Dum Maaro Dum: This crime drama explores the lives of numerous people entangled in the web of crime while tracking the attempts of law enforcement to stop drug trafficking and criminal activity.
Agneepath: A gripping reimagining of the 1990 movie, this action-packed tale of revenge traces the quest of a young man seeking retribution against the criminal who killed his family.
Gangster: This romantic crime drama explores the complicated relationship between a young woman torn between two men, one of whom is a gangster.
A gripping account of the ascent and descent of two fabled Mumbai underworld characters, Sultan Mirza and Shoaib Khan, can be found in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai.
