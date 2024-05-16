Before Double iSmart, best of South sci-fi movies on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 16, 2024
Double iSmart is an upcoming sci-fi thriller film which will be a sequel to the movie iSmart Shankar, starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tik Tik Tik revolves around Indian Space Research Org who are on a mission to stop an asteroid from hitting Earth. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Antariksham 9000 KMPH is the story of an astronaut named Dev tries to save the world from a satellite collision. On MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
24 revolves around a scientist who invents a time travel watch that goes into the wrong hands. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
9 is about an astrophysicist named Albert deals with a comet threatening Earth and his relationship with his son. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Srivalli follows a neuroscientist who slowly loses track of time and reality following an experiment. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bombhaat is a Telugu-language sci-fi action film following a robotics engineer who gets tangled up in a revenge story. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Enthiran & 2.0, an action-hero robot named Chitti grapples with his emotions while fights villains. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lucia, a mysterious pill creates alternate realities for characters Nikki and Nikhil. On Sun NXT.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 follows a robot named Kunjappan who takes care of a grumpy elderly man. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Oldboy to Parasite, Korean thriller movies you have to watch at least once
Find Out More