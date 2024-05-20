Before Dune 2 on OTT, best sci-fi movie series on Prime Video and other OTT
The sequel of Dune is all set to release on Jio Cinema on May 21st, here some of the best sci-fi movie series to stream while you wait for Dune 2.
Star Wars Saga is an epic space opera series about the battle between the Jedi and Sith across a galaxy. On Hotstar.
The Blade Runner Series explores themes of humanity and artificial intelligence in a dystopian future. On Jio Cinema.
The Matrix Trilogy is set in a dystopian future where humans are trapped in a simulated reality. On Netflix.
Terminator Series revolves around the battle between Skynet's time-traveling cyborgs. On Prime Video.
Mad Max Series is a post-apocalyptic adventures of Max Rockatansky in a lawless wasteland. On Netflix.
Alien Franchise is a horror sci-fi about humans encountering deadly Xenomorph aliens. On Hotstar.
Planet of the Apes Series follows intelligent apes that dominate Earth as humans are subjugated. On Prime Video.
Jurassic Park Series is set around cloning of dinosaurs which leads to catastrophic events in theme parks. On Jio Cinema.
