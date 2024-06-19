Before Ekam, Top 10 Kannada flicks on OTT that you can't miss

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

Ekam is an upcoming Kannada web series of Rakshit Shetty which is expected to release soon on OTT platforms.

Ulidavaru Kandanthe follows different characters recount their perspectives on a crime that occurred in a coastal town. On YouTube.

Thithi explores the events following the death of a centenarian in a village, focusing on the reactions of his descendants and the community. On Netflix.

U Turn follows the story of a journalist investigating traffic rule violations who finds herself entangled in a series of mysterious deaths. On Netflix.

Drishya is a gripping tale of a man who goes to great lengths to protect his family after a crime they inadvertently get involved in. on Hotstar.

Nathicharami explores the struggles of a young widow dealing with her unfulfilled sexual desires and societal expectations. On Prime Video.

Humble Politician Nograj is a political satire follows Nograj, a corrupt and ambitious politician, as he navigates the local politics. On Jio Cinema.

Hate You Romeo is set in the vibrant backdrop of college life, this series follows the comedic and romantic escapades of a young couple. On YouTube.

Loose Connection revolves around the everyday life of a young techie navigating the challenges of relationships. On YouTube.

Lacch tells the eerie and mysterious story of a young girl who experiences supernatural occurrences in her village. On YouTube.

