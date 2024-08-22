Before Emergency, Top 8 controversial political films on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2024

Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut is going to release on September 6. The movie is about the darkest chapter in Indian politics.

Kangana plays the role of former PM Indira Gandhi and before its release, it has called for a controversy. Sikh bodies have called for its ban.

Yami Gautam's political drama Article 370 had also found itself amidst controversy as many called it a propaganda movie. The film is on Netflix.

The Accidental Prime Minister was also termed as a propaganda film. The film that has Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh is on Zee5.

Thackeray is on YouTube. The film based on Balasaheb Thackeray had run into controversy over a few scenes and dialogues.

Kissa Kursi Ka movie is available on YouTube. The film that had allegedly spoofed Sanjay Gandhi was never released.

The Tashkent Files is on Zee5. The movie revolves around the mysterious death of India's second PM, Lal Bahadur Shashtri.

Aarakshan movie is on JioCinema. The political drama over the controversial quota system suffered a fan in a few states because of its subject.

Indu Sarkar on Disney+Hotstar had received major backlash by the supporters of a certain political parties as it was based on Emergency.

Firaaq on Zee5 and more is about lives of people post the Gujarat Riots of 2002.

