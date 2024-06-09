Before Emily in Paris 4, Top 10 Netflix dramas that women should watch
Nishant
| Jun 09, 2024
Emily in Paris revolves around Emily who moves to Paris for her job and juggles, her life, relationships and work at a whole new place.
The Crown chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, highlighting her personal and political challenges as she navigates life as a female monarch.
Unbelievable follows the investigation of a rape case initially dismissed as a false report, focusing on the resilience of female detectives.
Orange Is the New Black takes a look at the lives of women in a minimum-security prison, exploring their complex relationships.
Maid follows a young mother who escapes an abusive relationship and rebuilds her life by working as a maid.
The Queen’s Gambit tells the story of Beth Harmon, a young chess prodigy, as she battles personal demons and sexism in the male-dominated chess world.
Grace and Frankie are two older women form a close friendship after their husbands reveal they are in love with each other.
Firefly Lane follows the lifelong friendship of two women over several decades, exploring their personal growth and career challenges.
Anne with an E is a modern retelling of Anne of Green Gables focusing on the imaginative and outspoken orphan Anne Shirley.
Ginny & Georgia centers on the dynamic relationship between a free-spirited mother and her reserved daughter as they adapt to life in a small town.
