Before Exit, Top 9 other most disturbing horror movies on OTT
| Apr 01, 2024
Exit is an upcoming disturbing horror movie following 4 teenagers stuck in a desolate bungalow.
Pari follows demonic possession with a cult twist. On Prime Video.
13B: Fear Has A New Address was a low-budget horror with a unique storyline. On Disney+ Hotstar.
1920 follows a classic haunted house house story with a period horror setting. On Prime Video.
The House Next Door is a battle between good and evil filled with paranormal scares. On Apple TV.
Aamis or Ravening is a grotesque horror movie with cannibalism themes. On SonyLIV.
Bhoot is a demonic possession movie with strong performances from the cast. On Apple TV.
Tumbbad follows a mythical curse story with exceptional visuals and disturbing elements. On Prime Video.
Kothanodi is based on a folklore featuring disturbing subject matter. On SonyLIV.
9 is a sci-fi horror with a touching father-son story. On Prime Video.
