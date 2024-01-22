Before Fighter, Hrithik Roshan's biggest box office hits to watch on OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
The trailer of Fighter is already out, and people expect the movie to be an all-time blockbuster.
The star cast features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, here are some more blockbuster movies of his to watch on OTT.
Action movie War has been his biggest hit with a 320 crores lifetime collection. On Prime Video.
His Indian superhero classic Krrish 3 made around 250 crores at the Box Office. On Sony LIV.
Action romance movie Bang Bang! made 180 crores on the big screen. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Super 30 released in 2019 made approximately 147 crores. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The remake of Agneepath made a staggering 115 crores as well. On Netflix.
Playing the role of a blind man in Kaabil, Hrithik made 103 crores with this movie. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Coming to age movie, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara made 91 crores. On Netflix.
Another hit series of his was Dhoom 2, which made 81 crores. On Prime Video.
His latest release was Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan in which he made 78 crores. On JioCinema.
The movie that put the spotlight on superhero movies, Krrish made 72 crores. On Prime Video.
