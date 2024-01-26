Before Fighter, watch these Top 7 aerial action films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
Fighter- Fighter revolves around the Air Dragons, an elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit under the command of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, played by Hrithik Roshan.
Top Gun- fans went crazy after the release of this film where Tom Cruise looks as dashing as ever.
Top Gun: Maverik- the second part of the film made so much buzz before its release that the audience made the theater housefull.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl- its based on a true story about an Indian air force pilot.
Pearl Harbour- A tragic love triangle is sandwiched between heart-wrenching aerial action sequences in this film starring Ben Affleck, Josh Hartner, and Kate Beckinsale.
Border- In addition to having a ton of action on the ground, Border distinguishes itself by accurately capturing its aerial battle scenes.
The Forgotten Battle- When it was released in 2020, Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.'s Dutch war drama film was met with great acclaim.
Dunkirk- In this visually striking film, Hardy's character, a fighter pilot named Farrier, plays a crucial role that gives aerial battle a unique perspective.
