Before Fighter, the best of Deepika Padukone movies to watch on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024

Padmaavat- portrayal of rani Padmaavati was brilliantly done by her.

Piku- her natural acting is the key to her success.

Bajirao Mastani- our Mastani won many hearts with her dance moves.

Ram Leela- amazing chemistry was seen between Ranveer and Deepika in this film.

Chennai Express- she gave a praise worthy performance in this film and her character was appreciated by all.

Chhapaak- an outstanding performance was delivered by Deepika and was loved nationwide.

YJHD- known for super duper chemistry, Ranbir and Deepika were seen together in this film after many years.

Pathaan- she was a part of one of the blockbusters of 2023.

Housefull- one of the early films of her career was Housefull which was filled with laughter elements.

Race 2- this film made her experience a very different kind of role which she generally doesn’t take up.

