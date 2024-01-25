Before Fighter, the best of Deepika Padukone movies to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Padmaavat- portrayal of rani Padmaavati was brilliantly done by her.
Piku- her natural acting is the key to her success.
Bajirao Mastani- our Mastani won many hearts with her dance moves.
Ram Leela- amazing chemistry was seen between Ranveer and Deepika in this film.
Chennai Express- she gave a praise worthy performance in this film and her character was appreciated by all.
Chhapaak- an outstanding performance was delivered by Deepika and was loved nationwide.
YJHD- known for super duper chemistry, Ranbir and Deepika were seen together in this film after many years.
Pathaan- she was a part of one of the blockbusters of 2023.
Housefull- one of the early films of her career was Housefull which was filled with laughter elements.
Race 2- this film made her experience a very different kind of role which she generally doesn’t take up.
