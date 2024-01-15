Before Fighter, these Top 10 movies were based on Pakistan sponsored terrorism, watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
The trailer of Fighter is out and we are expected to see Pakistan once again as antagonists, here are movies that did the same in the past.
Raazi shows the story of an Indian spy who gets married to a Pakistani amid the ongoing war and terrors from the country. On Prime Video.
Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on a true story of India's counter terrorism method as it avenges against Pakistan after their attack. On Zee5.
Major follows the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan joins the task force to save the hostages of the Taj hotel attack by a terrorist group. On Netflix.
State of Siege: 26/11, NSG commandos put their life on the line to rescue the citizens from 26/11 terrorist attacks. On Zee5.
Tiger 3 also shows bits of terrorism from the side of Pakistan. On Prime Video.
Haider also shows instances from a war-torn Kashmir due to Pakistani terrorism as well. On Netflix.
A Wednesday follows a police commissioner negotiating with terrorists after receiving an anonymous tip about a bomb. On Netflix.
State of Siege: Temple Attack follows a group of NSG commandos who risk their life to save civilians held hostage in a Gujarat temple by a terrorist group. On Zee5.
The Attacks of 26/11 tries to portray the real story behind the 26/11 attacks and the arrest of Kasab, one of the 10 terrorists. On JioCinema.
Hotel Mumbai shows the point of view of the hotel staff that puts everything on the line to keep their guests safe during the Taj hotel attack. On Zee5.
