Before Fly Me To The Moon, best space themed movies streaming online
Nishant
| Jul 09, 2024
Fly Me To The Moon is an upcoming comedy-romance movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, revolving around fake moon landing.
Interstellar explores space travel and the survival of humanity, featuring stunning visuals and a compelling story. On Netflix.
Gravity is an intense survival thriller stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts stranded in space. On Prime Video.
The Martian stars Matt Damon as an astronaut stranded on Mars who must use his ingenuity to survive. On Hotstar.
Ad Astra, an astronaut travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and uncover a mystery. On Prime Video.
First Man is a biographical drama starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, detailing the first manned moon landing. On YouTube.
Contact, a scientist who discovers an extraterrestrial signal and becomes part of a journey to make contact with alien intelligence. On Prime Video.
Europa Report is a found footage movie about a crew of astronauts sent on a private mission to Jupiter's moon Europa. On YouTube.
Life follows a group of astronauts who discover a rapidly evolving life form that threatens the crew and life on Earth. On Prime Video.
Sunshine is set in a future where the sun is dying, and a team of astronauts is sent on a dangerous mission to reignite it. On Prime Video.
