Before Freedom At Midnight, Top 8 web series adapted from books to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 12, 2024
Book adaptations do draw attention. Not just films, now even web series makers have caught onto the trend. The latest one is Freedom At Midnight.
Freedom At Midnight is going to release on SonyLIV on November 15. The historical drama about the partition of India is based on book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins.
Scoop on Netflix is based on Jigna Vora's book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. Based on real events, it is helmed by Hansal Mehta.
Shekhar Homes is the Indian version of Sherlock Homes. It is based on books by Sir Arthur Ignatius Conan Doyle. The series is on JioCinema.
Murder In Mahim starring Vijay Raaz and others is based on book penned by Jerry Pinto. It revolves around a journalist and police officer investigating a murder case.
Sacred Games on Netflix is the adaptation of Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's web series was a massive hit.
Leila starring Huma Qureshi is a gripping tale about a mother hunting for her child in a dystopian future. It is based on a novel by novel by Prayaag Akbar. Watch it on Netflix.
The Final Call is on Zee5. The web series is based on novel l I Will Go with You by Priya Kumar. The story revolves around a pilot who decides to commit suicide.
State of Siege: 26/11 is on Zee5. It is based on the book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11. It was penned by journalist Sandip Unnithan.
The Night Manager is the adaptation of British series of the same name. The web series is based on a book by same name penned by John Le Carre.
